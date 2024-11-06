Analyst Ratings For Henry Schein

Analysts' ratings for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $79.5, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.24% lower than the prior average price target of $80.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Henry Schein among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $74.00 $70.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Henry Schein's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Henry Schein analyst ratings.

Get to Know Henry Schein Better

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company operates in two reportable segments; health care distribution and technology & value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment is engaged in combining global dental and medical businesses and distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, and Vitamins. The technology and value-added services reportable segment provides software, technology & other value-added services to health care practitioners. The majority of revenue is derived from the health care distribution segment.

Key Indicators: Henry Schein's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Henry Schein's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Henry Schein's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HSIC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HSIC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.