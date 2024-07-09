Analyst Ratings For GXO Logistics

Analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $71.57, with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Experiencing a 2.96% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $73.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive GXO Logistics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $63.00 $61.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $58.00 - J. Bruce Chan Stifel Maintains Buy $74.00 - Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $70.00 - Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Buy $82.00 $80.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Buy $80.00 $78.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $74.00 $76.00

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

GXO Logistics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GXO Logistics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GXO Logistics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GXO Logistics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GXO Logistics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.42.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

