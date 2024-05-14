Analyst Ratings For NiSource

NiSource (NYSE:NI) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.24% from the previous average price target of $29.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NiSource by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NiSource. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NiSource compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NiSource's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About NiSource

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

NiSource's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NiSource's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NiSource's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.64.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

