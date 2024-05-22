Analyst Ratings For Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $292.5, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.73% increase from the previous average price target of $252.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Eagle Materials among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Baugh Stifel Lowers Buy $286.00 $300.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $295.00 $250.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $273.00 $238.00 John Baugh Stifel Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $311.00 $244.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $320.00 $290.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $265.00 $200.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eagle Materials's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Eagle Materials's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eagle Materials analyst ratings.

Get to Know Eagle Materials Better

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. Basic materials used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

A Deep Dive into Eagle Materials's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Eagle Materials's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Eagle Materials faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Northcoast Research Upgrades Neutral Buy Dec 2021 Loop Capital Downgrades Buy Hold Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.