Analyst Ratings For Exact Sciences

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.0, along with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Highlighting a 7.78% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $83.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Exact Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $72.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $75.00 - Bruce Jackson Benchmark Lowers Buy $67.00 $91.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $82.00 $100.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $75.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exact Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Exact Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Exact Sciences Better

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a noninvasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is also developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, or MRD, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Financial Insights: Exact Sciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

