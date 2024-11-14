Analyst Ratings For Equity Residential

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Residential and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $78.46, accompanied by a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. Marking an increase of 6.63%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $73.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equity Residential is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $81.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $79.00 $83.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $77.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $76.00 $75.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $68.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $83.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $75.00 $74.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $81.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $73.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $74.00 $70.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $77.00 $73.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Equity Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equity Residential's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Equity Residential's Background

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 299 apartment communities with around 80,000 units and is developing three additional properties with 977 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

A Deep Dive into Equity Residential's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Residential's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.35% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.8, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

