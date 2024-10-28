Analyst Ratings For Colgate-Palmolive

Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $111.0, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.72%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Colgate-Palmolive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Moskow TD Cowen Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $101.00 $105.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $114.00 $113.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $121.00 - Chris Carey Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $100.00 - Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $109.00 $107.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $122.00 $119.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Colgate-Palmolive's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Colgate-Palmolive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Colgate-Palmolive analyst ratings.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Key Indicators: Colgate-Palmolive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Colgate-Palmolive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 414.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Colgate-Palmolive's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 70.54, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Bernstein Upgrades Underperform Market Perform Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.