Analyst Ratings For Cincinnati Financial

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cincinnati Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $149.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $168.00 and a low estimate of $126.00. This current average has increased by 4.9% from the previous average price target of $142.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Cincinnati Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $126.00 $116.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $156.00 $152.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Raises Buy $168.00 $149.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $149.00 $151.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $150.00 $146.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cincinnati Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cincinnati Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cincinnati Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cincinnati Financial's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cincinnati Financial analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that generates income through written premiums. A select group of independent agencies actively markets the company's business, home, and automotive insurance within their communities. These agents offer the company's personal lines as well as its standard market, excess, and surplus commercial line policies in many regions in the United States. Cincinnati Financial also offers leasing and financing services. The company operates in segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, and Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance, and Investments. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated through commercial lines, followed by personal lines.

Key Indicators: Cincinnati Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cincinnati Financial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 83.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cincinnati Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cincinnati Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cincinnati Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CINF

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CINF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.