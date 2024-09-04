Analyst Ratings For Applied Industrial Techs

Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $220.0, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $210.00, the current average has increased by 4.76%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Applied Industrial Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Announces Outperform $225.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $205.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Applied Industrial Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Industrial Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Industrial Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Applied Industrial Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Industrial Techs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Applied Industrial Techs

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

A Deep Dive into Applied Industrial Techs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Applied Industrial Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Industrial Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AIT

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Baird Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AIT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.