Analyst Ratings For American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Homes 4 Rent, presenting an average target of $40.57, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.4% from the previous average price target of $38.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Homes 4 Rent is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $41.00 $39.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $39.00 $38.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Raises Outperform $41.00 $40.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $37.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Buy $39.00 $37.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Outperform $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Homes 4 Rent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Homes 4 Rent's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Homes 4 Rent analyst ratings.

Delving into American Homes 4 Rent's Background

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's largest geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

Breaking Down American Homes 4 Rent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Homes 4 Rent's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Homes 4 Rent's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Sector Weight Jan 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.