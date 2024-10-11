Analyst Ratings For Advanced Energy Indus

Ratings for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $112.11, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.54% from the previous average price target of $103.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advanced Energy Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $92.00 $103.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $103.00 Robert Mason Baird Announces Outperform $128.00 - Brian Chin Stifel Announces Buy $135.00 - Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Hold $120.00 $100.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $97.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $103.00 $90.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Neutral $113.00 $113.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Advanced Energy Indus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Advanced Energy Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Advanced Energy Indus's Background

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Advanced Energy Indus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Advanced Energy Indus's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

