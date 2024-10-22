Analyst Ratings For 3M

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated 3M (NYSE:MMM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $142.0, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Marking an increase of 23.07%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $115.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 3M. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Buy $180.00 - Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $146.00 $105.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $130.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $125.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $145.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $133.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $120.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $143.00 $120.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $95.00 $93.00

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining 3M's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

