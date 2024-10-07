The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Qualys

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 6 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $139.44, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average represents a 13.33% decrease from the previous average price target of $160.89.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Qualys is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Yako TD Cowen Lowers Hold $130.00 $140.00 Nick Yako TD Cowen Lowers Hold $140.00 $170.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $150.00 $167.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $140.00 $150.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $150.00 $180.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $140.00 $170.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $160.00 $190.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $165.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $115.00 $116.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Qualys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Qualys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Qualys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Qualys

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Financial Milestones: Qualys's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Qualys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Qualys's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 10.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Qualys adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

