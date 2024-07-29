The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On T. Rowe Price Gr

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $112.43, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. A decline of 4.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of T. Rowe Price Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $118.00 $123.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $112.00 $122.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $102.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $121.00 $120.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $123.00 $121.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Underweight $86.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of T. Rowe Price Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know T. Rowe Price Gr Better

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of April 2024, the firm had $1.485 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving just under 9% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining T. Rowe Price Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.83% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

