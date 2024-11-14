The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PROCEPT BioRobotics, presenting an average target of $93.83, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a 17.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $79.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PROCEPT BioRobotics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sarcone Jefferies Announces Hold $95.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $75.00 $75.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $99.00 $75.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $74.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PROCEPT BioRobotics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PROCEPT BioRobotics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PROCEPT BioRobotics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

PROCEPT BioRobotics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: PROCEPT BioRobotics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 66.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, PROCEPT BioRobotics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRCT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRCT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.