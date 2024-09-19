The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Aspen Technology

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Aspen Technology, revealing an average target of $246.75, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $217.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.9% increase from the previous average price target of $214.75.

A clear picture of Aspen Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $260.00 $204.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $217.00 $200.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aspen Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aspen Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Aspen Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Aspen Technology is a global leader in asset optimization software, enabling customers within capital-intensive industries to design, operate and maintain their functions to meet their profitability, safety, and sustainability goals. The heritage business of AspenTech was founded in 1981 and provides software solutions purposed to optimize engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain and asset management functions. In 2021, Emerson Electric traded over $6 billion in cash and its Open Systems International (digital grid management) and subsurface science and engineering businesses for 55% of AspenTech's shares. The new AspenTech is the combination of heritage Aspen, OSI, and SSE and serves more than 3,000 customers across 40 countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Aspen Technology's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Aspen Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Aspen Technology's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aspen Technology's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aspen Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Aspen Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

