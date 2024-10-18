The Analyst Landscape: 22 Takes On Lyft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) underwent analysis by 22 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 19 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 14 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lyft, revealing an average target of $13.55, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.01%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lyft is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $13.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Anindya Das Nomura Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $13.00 $19.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $24.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $20.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $18.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $19.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $12.00 $19.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $17.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $17.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $18.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $10.00 $18.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Hold $15.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lyft's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lyft's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lyft Better

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Lyft: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lyft showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.64% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lyft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

