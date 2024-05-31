The Analyst Landscape: 18 Takes On Dollar Tree

Analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 18 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 8 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dollar Tree, presenting an average target of $156.5, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Highlighting a 1.35% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $158.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Dollar Tree by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Announces Overweight $150.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $142.00 $144.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $152.00 $144.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Lowers Hold $140.00 $150.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $145.00 $144.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $195.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $144.00 $157.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $168.00 $171.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $147.00 $149.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $144.00 $165.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $160.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $160.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $157.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $160.00 - John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dollar Tree. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dollar Tree's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Dollar Tree's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dollar Tree analyst ratings.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,400 shops under its namesake banner and 8,350 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Dollar Tree: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Tree's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Tree's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.79%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -20.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Tree's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dollar Tree's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DLTR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.