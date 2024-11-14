The Analyst Landscape: 17 Takes On BioNTech

Analysts' ratings for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 6 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BioNTech, revealing an average target of $132.24, a high estimate of $171.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Marking an increase of 19.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $110.94.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of BioNTech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $171.00 $171.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $90.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $122.00 $132.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $122.00 $132.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $124.00 $125.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Raises Buy $136.00 $97.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $150.00 $113.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $93.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $95.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Neutral $131.00 $97.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $96.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $91.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Hold $96.00 $90.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BioNTech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BioNTech's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioNTech analyst ratings.

Delving into BioNTech's Background

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

A Deep Dive into BioNTech's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BioNTech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.04% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, BioNTech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BNTX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Redburn Partners Upgrades Sell Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BNTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.