The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On 3M

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for 3M (NYSE:MMM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $143.92, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.6% increase from the previous average price target of $120.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 3M. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Buy $180.00 - Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $146.00 $105.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $130.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $125.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $145.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $133.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $120.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $143.00 $120.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $95.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of 3M's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into 3M's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

Delving into 3M's Background

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Key Indicators: 3M's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: 3M's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 26.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Sell Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.