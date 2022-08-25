Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Voya Financial Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) is the #73 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

VOYA operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) which is off about 0.5% today, and Humana Inc. (HUM) trading lower by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VOYA, versus UNH and HUM.

VOYA is currently trading up about 1.4% midday Thursday.

