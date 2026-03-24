Analyst Favorites: Vale Ranks As a Top Metals Pick

From the other direction, when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
VALE operates in the Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining sector, among companies like Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) which is off about 0.4% today, and Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) trading up by about 0.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of VALE, versus SCCO and HWM.
VALE is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Tuesday.
Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »
Also see: Stock MACD
ETFs Holding HTBK
High Yield Dividend Stocks
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