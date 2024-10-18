Analyst Expectations For Unity Software's Future

Unity Software (NYSE:U) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.62, a high estimate of $33.50, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.84%.

A clear picture of Unity Software's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $15.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Underperform $15.00 $12.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $27.00 $21.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $23.00 $31.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Underperform $12.00 $14.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Sell $10.00 $16.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $22.50 $26.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Lowers Outperform $21.00 $33.50 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $25.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.50 $33.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Unity Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Unity Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Unity Software's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Unity Software's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Unity Software: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Unity Software's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unity Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unity Software's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Unity Software's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

