Analyst Expectations For Trex Co's Future

Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $77.5, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. Experiencing a 5.11% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $81.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Trex Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $85.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $73.00 $79.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $71.00 $76.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $71.00 $81.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $74.00 $74.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $74.00 $76.00 Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Lowers Buy $79.00 $85.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $78.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trex Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trex Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Trex Co's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Trex Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trex Co analyst ratings.

About Trex Co

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment i.e. Trex Residential.

Trex Co: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Trex Co faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.36% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trex Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trex Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TREX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TREX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.