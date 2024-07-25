Analyst Expectations For Trade Desk's Future

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $107.53, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 4.47% from the previous average price target of $102.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Trade Desk among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Announces Outperform $110.00 - Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $109.00 $102.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Positive $110.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $105.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $104.00 $95.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $112.00 $110.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $107.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trade Desk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.

Discovering Trade Desk: A Closer Look

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Trade Desk's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Trade Desk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Hold Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TTD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.