Analyst Expectations For Texas Roadhouse's Future

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $193.69, along with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $164.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.21% increase from the previous average price target of $191.38.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Texas Roadhouse by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $219.00 $203.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $189.00 $175.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $212.00 $201.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $170.00 $170.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $205.00 $184.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $179.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $164.00 $213.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $179.00 $178.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $175.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Texas Roadhouse's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Texas Roadhouse's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Texas Roadhouse's Background

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment. The company manages its restaurant and franchising operations by concept and, as a result, has identified Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, Jaggers, and retail initiatives as separate operating segments. In addition, it has identified Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 as reportable segments. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Texas Roadhouse segment, which is a moderately priced, full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering steaks, a selection of ribs, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork, vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches.

Texas Roadhouse's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Texas Roadhouse showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.57% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Roadhouse's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

