Analyst Expectations For Tenet Healthcare's Future

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tenet Healthcare, presenting an average target of $125.86, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.61% increase from the previous average price target of $110.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Tenet Healthcare among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $153.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $147.00 $113.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $136.00 $109.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $137.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $130.00 $118.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $122.00 $95.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $126.00 $100.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $104.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Justin Lake Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $122.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Overweight $113.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $104.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Tenet Healthcare Better

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 60 as of December 2023) and over 450 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Breaking Down Tenet Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tenet Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.91% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 85.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, Tenet Healthcare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

