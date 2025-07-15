Analyst Expectations For Sun Communities's Future

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sun Communities and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $136.3, accompanied by a high estimate of $147.00 and a low estimate of $126.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $135.43, the current average has increased by 0.64%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Sun Communities among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $135.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $135.00 $117.00 Barry Oxford Colliers Securities Announces Neutral $130.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $137.00 $135.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $141.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Underperform $132.00 $124.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $126.00 $128.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $147.00 $154.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $140.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sun Communities's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sun Communities's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Communities analyst ratings.

Delving into Sun Communities's Background

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing and residential vehicle communities. The company currently owns a portfolio of 502 properties, which includes 337 manufactured housing communities and 165 residential vehicle communities. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Sun Communities: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SUI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Hold Jun 2025 Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SUI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.