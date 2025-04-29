Analyst Expectations For Strategy's Future

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $498.17, a high estimate of $619.00, and a low estimate of $409.00. A 5.92% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $529.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Strategy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mike Colonnese |HC Wainwright & Co. |Announces |Buy | $480.00|- | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $421.00|$515.00 | |Bill Papanastasiou |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Announces |Outperform | $560.00|- | |Matthew Galinko |Maxim Group |Raises |Buy | $500.00|$480.00 | |Brett Knoblauch |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $619.00|$613.00 | |Joseph Vafi |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $409.00|$510.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Strategy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Strategy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Strategy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Strategy Better

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Strategy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Strategy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.04% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Strategy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -555.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strategy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Strategy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.