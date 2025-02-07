Analyst Expectations For Stanley Black & Decker's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $106.4, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Experiencing a 5.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $112.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stanley Black & Decker is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $121.00 Eric Lau Citigroup Lowers Buy $118.00 $135.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $94.00 $100.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $95.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Stanley Black & Decker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Stanley Black & Decker's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stanley Black & Decker's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.43%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stanley Black & Decker's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

