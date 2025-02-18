Analyst Expectations For SLM's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.7, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.31% increase from the previous average price target of $29.00.

A clear picture of SLM's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jon Afstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $29.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $34.00 $31.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $30.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $27.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $32.00 $26.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $30.00 $27.00

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SLM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SLM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SLM's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

