Analyst Expectations For Sealed Air's Future

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sealed Air, revealing an average target of $40.56, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Experiencing a 2.12% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $41.44.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Sealed Air among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Stefan Diaz Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $39.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $45.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $42.00 $44.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Buy $39.00 $42.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $44.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sealed Air. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sealed Air's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sealed Air's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sealed Air analyst ratings.

Get to Know Sealed Air Better

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Financial Insights: Sealed Air

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sealed Air faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.66% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sealed Air's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sealed Air's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sealed Air's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SEE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SEE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.