Analyst Expectations For Reynolds Consumer Prods's Future

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Reynolds Consumer Prods, revealing an average target of $26.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has decreased by 8.28% from the previous average price target of $28.62.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Reynolds Consumer Prods is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $22.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $26.00 $27.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $30.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $30.00 $30.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $27.00 $30.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reynolds Consumer Prods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reynolds Consumer Prods compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Reynolds Consumer Prods's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Reynolds Consumer Prods's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in the production and sales of cooking products, waste and storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking and Baking, Hefty Waste and Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking and Baking segment produce branded and store brand aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Reynolds Consumer Prods's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.8% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Reynolds Consumer Prods's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reynolds Consumer Prods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reynolds Consumer Prods's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Reynolds Consumer Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

