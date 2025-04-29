Analyst Expectations For Republic Services's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $254.77, a high estimate of $278.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.71% increase from the previous average price target of $238.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Republic Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $265.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $245.00 $230.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $232.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $268.00 $260.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $250.00 $233.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Announces Sector Outperform $264.00 - Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $212.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $265.00 $239.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $257.00 $240.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $244.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Republic Services's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Republic Services's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Republic Services analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Republic Services

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

A Deep Dive into Republic Services's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Republic Services's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.81% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Services's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RSG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RSG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.