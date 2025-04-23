Analyst Expectations For Range Resources's Future

Ratings for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Range Resources, revealing an average target of $40.89, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.85% increase from the previous average price target of $39.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Range Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $49.00|$49.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$40.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $32.00|$33.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$37.00 | |Scott Hanold |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $42.00|$42.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$41.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $55.00|$46.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $49.00|$40.00 | |Bertrand Hodee |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $37.00|$35.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $45.00|$43.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $33.00|$32.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $43.00|$40.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $44.00|$43.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $41.00|$39.00 | |Umang Choudhary |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $43.00|$39.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $40.00|$34.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $43.00|$39.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $32.00|$30.00 |

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Range Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Range Resources analyst ratings.

Delving into Range Resources's Background

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Range Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Range Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.5% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

