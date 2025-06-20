Analyst Expectations For Public Storage's Future

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $328.36, along with a high estimate of $380.00 and a low estimate of $287.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.35% increase from the previous average price target of $327.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Public Storage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $325.00 $340.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Raises Neutral $309.00 $287.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $351.00 $354.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $380.00 $368.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $340.00 $305.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $328.00 $329.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $309.00 $297.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $368.00 $349.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $305.00 $333.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Announces Neutral $287.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Public Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Public Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Storage compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Public Storage's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Storage analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Public Storage

Public Storage is the largest owner of self-storage facilities in the US, with more than 3,300 self-storage facilities in 40 states and approximately 245 million square feet of rentable space. Through equity interests, it also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Self Storage. The company also has a merchandise business, a third-party property management business, and an insurance business that offers products to cover losses for the goods in self-storage facilities.

Financial Insights: Public Storage

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Public Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Public Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Storage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Storage's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Public Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PSA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.