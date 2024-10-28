Analyst Expectations For Procore Technologies's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Procore Technologies, revealing an average target of $67.07, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Highlighting a 14.48% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $78.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Procore Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $54.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $60.00 $60.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Announces Outperform $73.00 - Robert Trout Macquarie Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $70.00 $90.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $82.00 $93.00 Tom Roderick Stifel Lowers Buy $63.00 $85.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $71.00 $85.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $73.00 $85.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $68.00 $79.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $63.00 $74.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $75.00 $90.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $78.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $60.00 $90.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Financial Milestones: Procore Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Procore Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Procore Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

