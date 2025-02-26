Analyst Expectations For ONEOK's Future

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $106.0, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.6% from the previous average price target of $104.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ONEOK by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $107.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $105.00 - Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $109.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $107.00 $107.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $107.00 $99.00

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

