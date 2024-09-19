Analyst Expectations For Myriad Genetics's Future

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $30.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 17.65% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Myriad Genetics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $32.00 - Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $35.00 - Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $29.00 John Peterson Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $28.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Hold $30.00 $28.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Underweight $20.00 $17.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $29.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Myriad Genetics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Myriad Genetics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Myriad Genetics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Myriad Genetics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Myriad Genetics analyst ratings.

Get to Know Myriad Genetics Better

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 48-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing 11 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysis CDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal test. Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in 2022, combines Precise Tumor with companion diagnostic and prognostic tests such as MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict. The firm offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharma and biotech companies.

Financial Insights: Myriad Genetics

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Myriad Genetics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myriad Genetics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -17.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myriad Genetics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Myriad Genetics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MYGN

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Jun 2021 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Jun 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for MYGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.