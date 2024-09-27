Analyst Expectations For Monolithic Power Systems's Future

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $975.3, a high estimate of $1100.00, and a low estimate of $880.00. This current average has increased by 14.08% from the previous average price target of $854.90.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Monolithic Power Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $1100.00 $1000.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $1100.00 $925.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $1000.00 $800.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $880.00 $880.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $900.00 $750.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Outperform $925.00 $770.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $1075.00 $975.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $918.00 $799.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $880.00 $800.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $975.00 $850.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Monolithic Power Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Monolithic Power Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Monolithic Power Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Monolithic Power Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Monolithic Power Systems analyst ratings.

Get to Know Monolithic Power Systems Better

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Monolithic Power Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Monolithic Power Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.03% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monolithic Power Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monolithic Power Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MPWR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MPWR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.