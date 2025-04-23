Analyst Expectations For Kimberly-Clark's Future

Ratings for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kimberly-Clark and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $148.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $131.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.6% from the previous average price target of $146.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kimberly-Clark is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Javier Escalante |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $155.00|$168.00 | |Peter Grom |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $146.00|$134.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $165.00|$165.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Raises |Underweight | $131.00|$124.00 | |Chris Carey |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $140.00|$130.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $144.00|$138.00 | |Korinne Wolfmeyer |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $158.00|$161.00 | |Peter Grom |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $134.00|$132.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $165.00|$165.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimberly-Clark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimberly-Clark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kimberly-Clark compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kimberly-Clark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Kimberly-Clark's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Kimberly-Clark's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimberly-Clark analyst ratings.

Discovering Kimberly-Clark: A Closer Look

With more than half of sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates in the professional segment, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Key Indicators: Kimberly-Clark's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kimberly-Clark faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.85% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kimberly-Clark's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimberly-Clark's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 9.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KMB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KMB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.