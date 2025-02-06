Analyst Expectations For Jamf Holding's Future

Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.8, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.54%.

The standing of Jamf Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $20.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $19.00 $23.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jamf Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Understanding the Numbers: Jamf Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jamf Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.68% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Jamf Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

