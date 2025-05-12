Analyst Expectations For Insmed's Future

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Insmed, presenting an average target of $99.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.86% from the previous average price target of $96.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Insmed by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $109.00 $110.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $92.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Announces Outperform $100.00 - Vamil Divan Guggenheim Maintains Buy $101.00 $101.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $90.00 $90.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Lowers Buy $96.00 $97.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $107.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Insmed. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Insmed. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Insmed's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Insmed's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Insmed: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Insmed displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Insmed's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -276.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insmed's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -133.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insmed's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Insmed's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 11.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

