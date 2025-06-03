Analyst Expectations For Fortive's Future

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Fortive (NYSE:FTV), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fortive, presenting an average target of $79.89, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. A decline of 4.39% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fortive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $84.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $73.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Outperform $82.00 $88.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $85.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $68.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $69.00 $84.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $73.00 $90.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $81.00 $90.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fortive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortive analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fortive

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Fortive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Fortive's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.3%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fortive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTV

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FTV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.