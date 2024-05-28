Analyst Expectations For Marathon Digital Holdings's Future

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.61, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. This current average reflects an increase of 4.85% from the previous average price target of $25.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marathon Digital Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Lowers Neutral $21.00 $30.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $16.50 $16.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $35.00 - Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Raises Neutral $30.00 $26.00 Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Raises Neutral $30.00 $26.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $35.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Digital Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Digital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marathon Digital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Marathon Digital Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Marathon Digital Holdings's Background

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Marathon Digital Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Digital Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 223.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Digital Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 204.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Marathon Digital Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

