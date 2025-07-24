Analyst Expectations For Enovix's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.0, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.83% from the previous average price target of $11.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Enovix is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $12.00 $9.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $12.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.00 $10.00 Gabe Daoud TD Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $10.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enovix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enovix compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enovix's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Enovix's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing Lithium-ion, or Li-ion, battery cells. It uses BreakFlow and Encapsulation technologies to manufacture high capacity and resilient batteries. The company's product portfolio comprises power disc batteries, flexible lithium-ion polymer batteries, superior lithium-ion polymer batteries, active silicon lithium-ion cells, and others. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from its customers in South Korea, followed by Switzerland, Norway, the United States, Taiwan, and other regions.

Financial Insights: Enovix

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Enovix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.3% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Enovix's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -461.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enovix's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovix's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Enovix's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

