Analyst Expectations For Docusign's Future

Ratings for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 6 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $97.81, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has decreased by 2.25% from the previous average price target of $100.06.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Docusign's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $65.00 $73.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $92.00 $97.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $113.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $90.00 $90.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $81.00 $75.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $100.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $73.00 $70.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Neutral $100.00 $100.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $98.00 $112.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Docusign. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Docusign compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Docusign's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Docusign's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Docusign Better

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

Breaking Down Docusign's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Docusign displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Docusign's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Docusign's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Docusign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Docusign adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

