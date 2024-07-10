Analyst Expectations For DocuSign's Future

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $68.0, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Highlighting a 3.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $70.73.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DocuSign by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $65.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $52.00 $59.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $72.00 William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $65.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $86.00 $93.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $59.00 $59.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DocuSign. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DocuSign compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DocuSign's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DocuSign's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into DocuSign's Background

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in May 2018.

DocuSign's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DocuSign's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

