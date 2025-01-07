Analyst Expectations For Digital Realty Trust's Future

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 5 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Digital Realty Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $182.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average has increased by 10.51% from the previous average price target of $165.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Digital Realty Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $147.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $210.00 $185.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $205.00 $195.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $142.00 $135.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $202.00 $168.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $207.00 $177.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Michael Elias TD Cowen Raises Hold $128.00 $120.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $190.00 $170.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $180.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $178.00 $157.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Irvin Liu Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $170.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $130.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Digital Realty Trust

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Digital Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.05% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

