Analyst Expectations For Devon Energy's Future

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.33, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.33% increase from the previous average price target of $43.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Devon Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $41.00 $46.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $56.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $46.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $52.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Devon Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Devon Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Understanding the Numbers: Devon Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Devon Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

